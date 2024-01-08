“Lost the fire in his belly” - Pundit fears Manchester United star no longer has the desire to play football

Pundit Jamie O'Hara has raised concerns about Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder fears the Red Devils outcast no longer has the desire to play football amid his long-standing feud with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

It goes without mentioning that Jadon Sancho has fallen out of favor at Manchester United following a fall-out with his manager back in September last year. It all started when Ten Hag criticized the player's efforts in training after dropping him during the 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

A disgruntled Sancho didn't take the criticism likely and came out on social media to refute the Dutchman's claims, adding that he was simply being treated as a scapegoat. That led to the club backing their manager in the face of the crisis and the player being ostracized from the rest of the group.

As a result, he hasn't featured in any game for the past four months and Jamie O'Hara fears that the attacker has lost his passion for the game. The pundit raised the concern while speaking on talkSPORT, saying:

“The issue I have got with Jadon Sancho is he has come in – he is obviously a top player, he has got huge talent – to me it looks like he has forgotten what it means to be a professional footballer, the determination, the desire to want to success and stay at the top of the trade."

“I think he has lost the fire in his belly and I don’t know if he is ever going to get it back,” added the former Tottenham star.

It is worth noting that Jadon Sancho could be on his way out of Old Trafford this winter. According to Eurosport, the Englishman is edging closer to a loan move to his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United reportedly in talks to sign 22-year-old midfielder

With the transfer window now open, Manchester United are reportedly looking at making a couple of signings to bolster their squad following their slow start to the season and the injury crisis at Old Trafford.

According to FootballTransfers, the Red Devils are interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The Red Devils are said to be set to receive funds from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS, who recently completed a 25% stake purchase at the club to complete the transfer.

Amadou Onana is currently having a good run in the Premier League. The Belgian has made 16 appearances for Everton in the English top flight so far this season, recording one goal.