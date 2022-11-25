"Lot of confidence" - Rivaldo backs Brazil star to fight for the Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup

Rivaldo believes Brazil striker Richarlison is an obvious candidate to win the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he grabbed a brace against Serbia.

Brazil took to the field for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday (24 November), facing Serbia. They got their campaign off to a winning start, earning a 2-0 win over the Eagles.

Starring in the match for Selecao was Richarlison, who scored both goals for the team. He opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before leaving the football world in awe with a stunning overhead kick for his second of the night.

Rivaldo is of the view that the Tottenham Hotspur striker's acrobatic goal against Serbia is the best goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"Richarlison was the one dismantling Serbia's resistance with an opportune touch for the first goal and a superb execution on the second which I think is the most beautiful goal of the tournament so far."

Richarlison is now the joint-top scorer in the tournament alongside the likes of Spain's Ferran Torres and England's Bukayo Saka. While there is still a long way to go, Rivaldo expects the Spurs man to retain his place at the top come the end of the tournament on 18 December. The Brazil legend added:

"I see Richarlison taking a lot of confidence from this match and having a solid campaign that might guide him to the top of the scorers list at the end of the tournament."

"He seems to have a particular taste for scoring with the national team and after such a prolific performance I'm sure he is now seen as an absolute certain starter and an obvious candidate for the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot."

Richarlison, who has 39 caps to his name, has been in fine form for the national team this calendar year. He has found the back of the net nine times in seven matches, providing two assists in the process.

Brazil face Switzerland in their second FIFA World Cup match

Tite's men will now look to build their momentum when they face Switzerland in their second group match on Monday (28 November). The Red Crosses go into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Cameroon in their opener.

Brazil will then lock horns with Cameroon in their final group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 2 December. Having arrived in Qatar with the hopes of winning the competition, they will be determined to qualify for the next round as group winners.

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 0 votes