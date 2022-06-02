"Lot of players would have that kind of ambition" - Alex McLeish claims Liverpool star might want to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Alex McLeish has suggested that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane might want to emulate Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Scottish international defender has insisted that Mane might be looking for a new challenge after turning 30 earlier this year. Fabrizio Romano reported on May 29 that the versatile forward has made up his mind about leaving Liverpool this summer, with Bayern Munich chasing his signature.

The Italian journalist once again reported on June 1 that Mane's plans remain the same and Liverpool are looking to find a solution soon.

Alex McLeish has hailed Sadio Mane for what he has done for the Reds and Senegal over the years. The Scotsman has tipped the Senegalese international to be a brilliant replacement for Robert Lewandowski. McLeish told Football Insider:

“He’s been absolutely firecracker for Liverpool and Senegal. He has just been amazing coming from wide areas, playing centre-forward and through the middle. Mane’s been a goal machine, one that’s very, very elusive for defenders. They must have hated playing against him and feared him before the game."

"He has been absolutely brilliant. I know there’s talk about Bayern Munich. They’re losing Lewandowski, it seems. It’s probably down to a player’s individual choice in terms."

Bayern are serious contenders, they want to be fast as there are other clubs now interested. Sadio Mané has not changed plans. He really wants to leave Liverpool this summer and negotiations are now set to take place in order to find the best solution for all parties.Bayern are serious contenders, they want to be fast as there are other clubs now interested. Sadio Mané has not changed plans. He really wants to leave Liverpool this summer and negotiations are now set to take place in order to find the best solution for all parties. 🔴 #LFCBayern are serious contenders, they want to be fast as there are other clubs now interested.

Alex McLeish feels that Mane is looking to emulate the career path of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has moved twice after turning 30. He first moved to Juventus in 2018 and then to Manchester United in 2021. McLeish added:

"It’s not so much money, it’s more: ‘I want to try something different.' He’s 30 now, he’ll maybe be looking for one big hurrah. You think of Ronaldo, all the countries he’s gone to and he’s been a success in all of them. A lot of players would have that kind of ambition. You’d fancy Mane to overcome any division that he is in.”

Can the Liverpool forward emulate Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two players whose achievements are unlikely to be matched till eternity. The fact that the duo share as many as 12 Ballon d'Ors between them shows that it's incredibly difficult to emulate their success.

"This is my favourite Liverpool goal. It was my first game for Liverpool." Sadio Mane:"This is my favourite Liverpool goal. It was my first game for Liverpool." #awlive [telegraph] Sadio Mane:"This is my favourite Liverpool goal. It was my first game for Liverpool." #awlive [telegraph] https://t.co/Hu5EyIvVcY

Sadio Mane has achieved a lot at Liverpool, winning every possible trophy he could and it's not out of the ordinary for him to want a new challenge.

Bayern Munich will be a very lucrative destination for the 30-year-old. The Bavarian giants are the favorites to win all prizes in German football every season.

