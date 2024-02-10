"Lot of pressure on his shoulders" - Luke Shaw names Manchester United teammate who can become 'one of the best'

Luke Shaw has hailed Rasmus Hojlund following his arrival at Manchester United by insisting he can become one of the best.

Hojlund joined the Red Devils from Serie A side Atalanta last summer in a £72 million deal. The Danish frontman became the Premier League giants' most expensive U21 signing in history.

The 20-year-old has made a promising start to his Manchester United career, although he did take him time scoring his first league goal. He's bagged 10 goals and two assists in 28 games across competitions.

Many are tipping Hojlund for the top, including Shaw who only had high praise for the Denmark international. He was asked by Sky Sports to predict what his Red Devils teammate will become and he said 'one of the best':

"There of course is a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He's obviously young and at the moment there is no one in front of him so he has to come in and hit the ground running. It's never easy when you come to a club like this. People that come from abroad sometimes don't realize this and take time to adapt."

Hojlund has displayed passion and character throughout the early stages of his Manchester United career. He's still developing and getting used to Premier League football to which Shaw alluded:

"The good thing about him is he wants to learn, he wants to adapt, and push himself to the max everyday. He's starting to reap the benefits of doing that. You can slowly see he's starting to not come out of his shell but seem more confident. For us that's only a good thing."

Hojlund took four months to score his first Premier League goal which was a winner in a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa (December 26). He will likely lead the line when Erik ten Hag's side face the Villians in the reverse fixture at Villa Park tomorrow (February 11).

Luke Shaw is adamant Erik ten Hag can take Manchester United to another level

Erik ten Hag has come under pressure this season.

Shaw also touched on Ten Hag during his interview with the aforementioned outlet. The English left-back dubbed the Dutch coach as 'brilliant' when asked to describe him in one word:

"For me he is a really, really good manager. He's helped me a lot from the time he's been here."

The England international highlighted the difficult ongoing season Manchester United have encountered. But, he insisted Ten Hag is the right man for the job:

"Of course it's been tough because we haven't had the season we expect. But, for me, its still the same I think he's a really great manager and he's helped me a lot. I think he's very good for this club and I believe he can take us to another level."

Ten Hag was appointed Red Devils boss in July 2022 and he oversaw an impressive 2022-23 campaign. His side ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and finishing third in the league.

However, the Dutchman is somewhat suffering from second-season syndrome. Manchester United are already out of the UEFA Champions League and sit seventh in the league at present.