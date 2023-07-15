“Lots of love” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares snaps from exotic vacation as Al-Nassr superstar returns to pre-season 

Georgina Rodriguez has uploaded a few snaps from her exotic vacation after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training for pre-season. The Portugal captain has re-joined Al-Nassr's camp that's taking place in his home country at the moment.

Rodriguez uploaded a series of snaps from her vacation with Ronaldo and the rest of the family on social media. She captioned the set of images:

"Lots of love."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were initially in the Italian island of Sardinia before spending the later part of their vacation in Portugal. Going by the model's recent posts, she's still cherishing the memories of the latest exotic outing.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently took part in ad campaign for GUESS

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has become a social media sensation since her association with the Portugal captain in 2016. She boasts around 50 million Instagram followers.

By virtue of her massive following, Rodriguez often collaborates with several top brands on social media. She recently took part in an ad campaign for the popular clothing brand GUESS.

The Al-Nassr star's girlfriend left fans wowed with her posts. Paul Marciano, the creative director of the campaign, spoke about the idea behind the ad shoots (via Mundo Deportivo):

"We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina , going behind the veil to get a glimpse into the glamorous life of this superstar."

Marciano added:

"We are delighted to welcome Georgina in our new campaign with GUESS and Marciano. Georgina is a strong, confident and determined woman.

"This campaign and location fully reflect not only her natural beauty, but also her sensuality, dynamism and inner strength, perfectly interpreting the vision and style of the brands."

Rodriguez, meanwhile, said after the campaign:

"I am truly honored to have been invited to work on this new campaign for GUESS and Marciano. I love the brand and the values it represents.

"I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered and sexy at the same time. They have a strong feminine character while expressing a timeless essence."

Rodriguez rarely fails to amaze fans with her campaigns on social media. Her recent collaboration with GUESS was one such instance.