Louis Saha recalls trying to copy Cristiano Ronaldo's training regime at Manchester United 

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha recalls trying to copy Cristiano Ronaldo's training regime during his time at Old Trafford. Saha spent five years with Cristiano Ronaldo under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking of the now Juventus star, Saha said to The Athletic:

"If the session was at 10 AM, I would arrive at 9 AM, do my stuff. He would be there at 8.30 AM doing his (injury) prevention and all that work, elastic band around his ankles. It was all about dribbling, two full pitch-lengths, super-fast."

"I couldn’t keep up. After two or three times back and forth, I was out of breath. The guy was so natural but as well as talent, he has an enormous desire to work hard. After a session, do that? I am sure he is doing the same today."

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United as a promising 18-year-old. But under Sir Alex Ferguson, he developed to become arguably one of the best players to ever play the game before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 for a then world record transfer fee.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League in the six years he was in Manchester. He also became the fourth player to win a Ballon d'Or while playing for the Red Devils, after the triumvirate of Bobby Charlton, George Best and Dennis Law.

Now 35-years-old, Cristiano Ronaldo still remains one of the best players in the world due to his work rate and dedication to his craft. The Portuguese has now won league titles in three different countries and five Champions League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been hugely successful with his national team as well, lifting the 2016 UEFA European Championship before going on to be the most prolific European goal-scorer in international football. With five Ballon d'Or awards under his name, the Juventus man still remains hungry for more.

Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo in a bid to improve the team's fortunes domestically as well as in Europe, with Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly at the forefront of the project.