Louis van Gaal provides important injury update on Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal has issued updates on the injuries sustained by Barcelona stars Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay.

De Jong was substituted at half-time during the Oranje's UEFA Nations League match against Poland on Thursday (September 22). Depay, meanwhile, hobbled off in the 52nd minute. They were replaced by Marten de Roon and Vincent Janssen respectively.

Luckily for Netherlands and Barcelona fans, Van Gaal indicated after the game that De Jong's injury wasn't too serious. He said (as quoted by Barca Universal):

“Frenkie de Jong was taken off out of precaution. He was feeling tension in his muscles which is why I took him off. But he told me that he expects to play against Belgium.”

However, the former Manchester United boss had a less optimistic update about Depay. Van Gaal stated that he didn't expect the forward to play in their next Nations League encounter against Belgium on September 25, saying:

“It’s a shame that Memphis had to go off with this injury, it doesn’t bode well… I don’t see him playing against Belgium.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal So far, Memphis and Koundé are injured, Frenkie de Jong felt some tension in his muscles, and Dembélé left the match with some pain... And the international break is just beginning. So far, Memphis and Koundé are injured, Frenkie de Jong felt some tension in his muscles, and Dembélé left the match with some pain... And the international break is just beginning. https://t.co/3lgau1nCuK

Apart from De Jong and Depay, the Dutch team also lost Teun Koopmeiners to injury during their match against Poland. However, goals from Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn gave them a 2-0 win.

Thanks to the win, Van Gaal's side are now top of their Nations League group with 13 points from five matches, three clear of second-placed Belgium.

How have Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay fared for Barcelona this season?

Both De Jong and Depay were linked with exits over the course of the summer transfer window. However, the Dutch duo held firm and continued their stay at Barcelona.

De Jong started the 2022-23 club season with an appearance off the bench in the Blaugrana's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano. However, he has slowly become a more important part of their midfield, starting four of their next seven matches across all competitions.

Depay, meanwhile, has found playing time hard to come by with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski. The Pole has gotten off to a stunning start at Barcelona and already seems to be forming a productive partnership with French winger Ousmane Dembele.

This has meant Depay has been restricted to just three appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal. The Dutchman has started two of those games (both in La Liga) but was hooked off before the 60-minute mark on both occasions.

