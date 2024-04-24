“Love it” - Arsenal target reacts as Jurrien Timber scores incredible goal for U21 side after return from ACL injury

Joshua Zirkzee, an Arsenal target, reacted as Jurrien Timber snapped a long injury hiatus with a goal for the Gunners' U21 side on Monday (April 22).

Timber, 22, has made just two appearances for the Premier League leaders. After featuring in their FA Community Shield win over Manchester City to kickstart the season, the centre-back came off injured 50 minutes into the 2-1 league win over Nottingham Forest at home on the opening day.

Following his cruciate ligament tear, Timber was expected to be out for the season. However, in a heartening update for the Gunners, the defender could feature in the last few games of the campaign.

Timber scored in the Gunners' U21s' 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Monday and expressed his delight to be back 'out there again'. He captioned his Instagram post:

"Blessed to be out there again! When waiting turns into a little celebration!"

Among the many players who commented on the post - including Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum - was Zirkzee, who wrote:

"Love it"

As per TBR, Zirkzee is a Gunners target. The 22-year-old Bologna striker has 11 goals and five assists in 31 games in Serie A as I Rossoblu look set to qualify for their first UEFA Champions League campaign.

They are fourth in the standings after 32 games, seven points clear of fifth-placed AS Roma (55), who have a game in hand.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb season. Mikel Arteta's side thumped Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates on Tuesday to go three points clear at the top, but third-placed Manchester City - four points adrift - have two games in hand.

Following their UEFA Champions League elimination against Bayern Munich last week in the quarterfinals, the Gunners are seeking their first domestic league title in 20 years.

Next up, the Premier League leaders travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 28). The reverse fixture at the Emirates ended 2-2 in September. Spurs are fifth in the standings, six points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (66), but have two games in hand.