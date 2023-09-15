"Love it, sheriff" - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham sends message to PL star after the latter picks up PL award

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham congratulated England teammate and Tottenham Hotspur attacker James Maddison after he won the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

Maddison, who joined Tottenham for a fee of around £40 million this summer, has had an immediate impact at the club. The attacking midfielder has already contributed two goals and two assists from five league matches this season. Spurs currently sit second in the standings on 10 points, two behind leaders Manchester City.

James Maddison posted a picture of himself with the Player of the Month trophy on his Instagram account, with the caption:

"Premier league player of the month. Impossible to win without the support and love from the club, the staff, my teammates & you fans. Striving for more."

Many of his teammates commented on his post to congratulate him, including England sensation Jude Bellingham. The new Real Madrid signing commented:

"Love it, Sheriff."

The England squad under manager Gareth Southgate are a close group of players. That is evident from Bellingham's good wishes to James Maddison after the latter won the Premier League Player of the Month award.

James Maddison's Instagram post.

Maddison and Bellingham were called up to the England squad for the recently concluded international break. The pair started together in the Three Lions' 1-1 draw against Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The duo have previously shared the pitch just once, which was also against Ukraine at the Wembley Stadium back in March. England won 2-0 on that occasion, with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka getting on the score sheet.

Jude Bellingham has made an incredible start to his Real Madrid career

The Englishman joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window for an initial fee of around £88.5 million. He has made an incredible start to his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As things stand, Bellingham has contributed five goals and an assist from his first four La Liga games. The former Birmingham City prodigy has scored in each of his first four league games, a record only matched by the great Cristiano Ronaldo.

The midfielder's best outing of the season was a game against Almeria, where he scored a brace and provided an assist in a 3-1 win for Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham also had a great time with the England national team earlier this month. The Real Madrid star registered a goal and an assist in an international friendly against Scotland in a 3-1 win for the Euro 2020 finalists.