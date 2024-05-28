"Love you mucho brother” - Cristiano Ronaldo receives message from boxer Ryan Garcia, responds on Instagram

Ryan Garcia sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo on social media. The boxer posted a snap of himself wearing the Al-Nassr kit.

This came days after the duo met in Saudi Arabia for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight title fight. Garcia posted:

"My brother for life @cristiano. Love you mucho brother."

His post with the Al-Nassr jersey drew Cristiano Ronaldo's attention, who left a comment under Garcia's post.

Garcia earned a stellar upset win against Devin Haney on April 20. The fight carried extra anticipation given it's buildup that included Garcia's wild social media activity and him coming in overweight.

While he won convincingly, he tested positive for the banned substance ostarine, which he has continuously denied.

When Cristiano Ronaldo revealed training in boxing sharpened his football senses

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He also happens to be a massive combat sports fan. Ronaldo often collaborates with boxers and UFC superstars.

Back in 2020, the Portugal captain revealed that boxing is one of his favorite sports to watch. He said (via Sport BIBLE):

"Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV. Between watching a football match or a boxing or a UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC."

Ronaldo further added:

"When I was at Manchester United, a coach boxed with me. I think practicing boxing is useful for football because it sharpens your senses and you learn to move."

Ronaldo was spotted attending mega boxing fights including the Fury vs. Usyk event. The Portugal captain was also present for the Fury vs. Ngannou fight in Riyadh.