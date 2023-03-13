“Love to play with him” - Martin Odegaard issues verdict on Arsenal attacker after 3-0 Fulham win 

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has lauded teammate Leandro Trossard following his impressive performance in the side's 3-0 win over Fulham on Sunday (March 12). The Belgian attacker provided a hat-trick of assists in the win at Craven Cottage.

Trossard set Odegaard for the Gunners' third. He chipped a delightful cross into the Norweigan's path and brought it down before firing past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The winger assisted both Gabriel Magalhaes (21') and Gabriel Martinelli (26') before setting up the third.

Odegaard is enjoying life playing alongside Trossard. He told Sky Sports following the 3-0 win over the Cottagers:

“I think he’s brought some amazing things to the team. I love to play with him."

The Gunners captain added:

"He’s always there to link up, he always looks for the combinations. And when he’s in the box, he’s good to find the right pass like he did today and he’s done in the other matches. So really happy to have him on the team.”

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in January for £27 million. He was signed after the Gunners were beaten to the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk by Chelsea. The Belgian has adapted to life at the Emirates with ease, scoring one goal and providing five assists in 10 games across competitions.

Premier League legend Jamie Redknapp compares Arsenal's Odegaard to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Martin Odegaard is shining for the Gunners.

Odegaard's late strike against Fulham took his tally for the season to 10 goals and seven assists in 33 matches. He has become a protagonist for Mikel Arteta's side, excelling in the middle of the park and as the team's leader.

Redknapp watched him dazzle in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Craven Cottage. He lauded the Norweigan as the best midfielder in the league (via Sky Sports):

“Right now he’s number one, you normally would say Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfield player not just in the Premier League but the world.”

Kevin De Bruyne, in comparison to Odegaard, has bagged five goals and 18 assists in 33 games across competitions. Both are clearly leading the way for central midfielders in the league.

Odegaard joined Arsenal on a permanent deal from Real Madrid in 2021 for £30 million. He was appointed as Gunners captain in the summer and could lead the side to their first league title since 2004. Arteta's side hold a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.

