“Love that returns tripled” – Antonela Roccuzzo sends special message to ‘noble’ Lionel Messi after celebrations in Argentina

Argentina captain Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo sent a special message on social media for her husband and his team. This message came after La Albiceleste celebrated their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, before the friendly against Panama. The atmosphere inside the stadium was a festive one as goals from Thiago Almada and Messi himself handed the world champions a 2-0 win.

Messi was the star of the show as La Albiceleste were crowned the champions of the world during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old was given a warm reception by the home fans during the clash against Panama as well.

Antonela Roccuzzo also took to social media to post a heartfelt message. She wrote:

"Love for the ball, your country and your people. Love your team, which turned out to be a group of friends."

She added:

"Love, joy, shared emotion. All of that and more was lived last night. INFINITE THANKS.

"Love that returns tripled for all those who can perceive that noble energy with which you do your work."

Roccuzzo concluded:

"@leomessi WE LOVE YOU."

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, bagged a spectacular free kick goal against Panama. The strike marked the 800th goal of the legendary footballer's professional career as well.

How did Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacted to the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph?

Messi with his wife and kids

Antonela Roccuzzo had penned a heartfelt message after Lionel Messi and co. defeated France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final via penalties.

The clash itself was an enthralling affair. Messi scored a brace before finding the back of the net during the penalty shootout. He scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament and was the winner of the prestigious Golden Ball award.

After Argentina's triumph, Roccuzzo posted a picture of Messi kissing the FIFA World Cup trophy on her Instagram, writing:

"WORLD CHAMPIONS. FINALLY YOU ARE THE WORLD CHAMPION, we know what you suffered for so many years, you wanted to achieve this!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA."

The triumph marked the end of Argentina's 36-year-long drought on the FIFA World Cup stage. It was the culmination of a long search for the global title for one of football's greatest ever players.

