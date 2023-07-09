“Love you” - Cristiano Ronaldo shares racy vacation snaps with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to Instagram to post a few racy birthday snaps showing him alongside his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The celebrity couple have been enjoying their vacations since the Al-Nassr attacker finished the season with his club and country.

After enjoying themselves on the Italian Island of Sardinia, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have shifted base to Portugal to enjoy their downtime. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner gave the fans a glimpse of his holiday. Ronaldo posted a couple of racy images, captioning it:

"🌊❤️ #LoveYou."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 matches in his first half-a-season for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. He ended the season by playing for Portugal against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland, scoring a late winner against the latter team.

Since then, he has been spotted enjoying his vacations alongside Georgina Rodriguez and the kids. Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez have kept the fans updated about their vacation through several social media posts.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez took part in an ad campaign for GUESS

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has a massive social media following. She has around 50 million Instagram followers. The model often collaborates with various brands as well.

Rodriguez recently linked up with the clothing brand GUESS for a campaign. It was directed by creative director Paul Marciano. Speaking about the aim of the campaign, Marciano said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina, going behind the veil to get a glimpse into the glamorous life of this superstar."

Marciano further added:

"We are delighted to welcome Georgina in our new campaign with GUESS. Georgina is a strong, confident, and determined woman. This campaign and location fully reflect not only her natural beauty, but also her sensuality, dynamism, and inner strength, perfectly interpreting the vision and style of the brands."

The campaign was shot at the Santa Mauro Hotel in Madrid. It is a heritage venue in the city of Madrid. Rodriguez's social media posts about the campaign wowed fans as she flaunted a series of classy and stylish outfits.

