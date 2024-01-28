Lucas Leiva sends message to Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool exit announcement 

Liverpool great Lucas Leiva has sent his thanks to manager Jurgen Klopp following the announcement of the latter's impending exit from the English club. Earlier this week, the former Borussia Dortmund manager revealed in a video message to the world that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers as the Liverpool manager in 2015 and inherited a largely underperforming and aging side at the club. He managed to transform the fortunes of the club, winning nearly every available honor in his time at Anfield.

Lucas Leiva was at Liverpool for ten years between 2007 and 2017, having joined the club from Brazilian side Gremio. The Brazilian defensive midfielder was at the club when Klopp arrived, and he was a senior player when he left for Lazio. Leiva recently sent a message to Klopp on X.

"You will be missed !! ❤️❤️❤️"

Leiva featured 346 times for Liverpool over 10 years, winning the League Cup once, in 2012. The 24-cap Brazil international was also part of the side that lost the 2016 UEFA Europa League final to Spanish outfit Sevilla, the only trophy that has eluded Jurgen Klopp.

The former Brazilian midfielder hung up his boots in March 2023, having last played for his boyhood Brazilian outfit, Gremio, in Serie B. The 37-year-old was discovered to have a heart defect as he prepared to represent Gremio following their promotion to Serie A, and he was advised to retire.

Jurgen Klopp says he will not manage any other English side after Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp managed two teams, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, in his time in Germany, but has said he would not do the same in England. The German manager said he chose to end his time at Liverpool because he had lost the energy to keep going.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and has become one of their most iconic managers ever over his nine-year spell. He said he would embark on a one-year sabbatical, but would never manage another English club.

“No club, no country for the next year. No other English club EVER. I can promise that. Even if I have nothing to eat, it will not happen," Klopp said (via Eurosport).

Liverpool have begun to look for a new manager. The Reds will, undoubtedly, find it difficult to replace the successful German for his achievements on and off the pitch.