"Luckily, I listened to him" - Paulo Dybala reveals helping hand from Argentina teammate before scoring penalty

Argentina attacker Paulo Dybala has revealed how Emiliano Martinez played a key role in his successfully converted penalty in the FIFA World Cup final.

Dybala, 29, came on in added time of the second half of extra time with the scores tied at 3-3.

Sent on to score in the penalty shootout, he did so by slotting in the middle of France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' net.

The AS Roma forward has touched on his spot-kick and the advice Martinez gave him before taking it (via Zach Lowy):

“When I came on for the final, I knew I was coming on for the penalties. I had planned to go to the side, but [Emiliano Martínez] told me that after they missed, I should kick in the middle because the goalkeeper always dived. Luckily I listened to him.”

Dybala scored after Martinez had denied Kingsley Coman to put La Albiceleste in pole position to lift the World Cup for the third time in their history.

French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni missed the next penalty before Leandro Paredes converted for Argentina.

France's Randal Kolo Muandi scored his, but Gonzalo Montiel sealed Lionel Scaloni's side's FIFA World Cup triumph.

Dybala was handed just 17 minutes of action throughout the campaign but played a vital role in securing Lionel Messi and co World Cup glory.

Argentina's Martinez crossed the line with his penalty shootout antics, according to Arsenal legend Ian Wright

Martinez was a polarizing figure throughout the shootout.

Martinez was the hero for Argentina during the penalty shootout win over France, denying Coman with a fine stop.

However, his performance drew criticism for a perceived lack of professionalism, particularly when trying to put off Tchouameni.

Wright expected the former Gunners goalkeeper to try his tricks but felt the Argentine crossed the line.

On his Ringer FC podcast, Wright said:

“I was thinking this guy is going to go to another level of sh*thousery if this final goes to penalties. And he did. I like Emi but what he did in the penalty shootout crossed the line, in respect of sportsmanship. He crossed the line.”

Martinez has also been slammed by many for the way he celebrated winning the Golden Glove by thrusting the award from his groin towards fans at the Lusail Stadium.

He has also drawn the ire of French fans by holding a toy baby with Kylian Mbappe's face printed on it.

This is despite Mbappe putting a hat trick past him in the final.

