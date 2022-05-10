"Lucky it only finished 4-0!" - Luke Chadwick explains why it was 'too easy' for Brighton against Manchester United 

Former Manchester United player Luke Chadwick has claimed that the Red Devils’ lack of hunger made it all too easy for Brighton & Hove Albion to snatch a dominant win last week. The two teams clashed in the Premier League on Saturday (May 7), with the Seagulls securing a historic 4-0 win over the 20-time English champions.

Having beaten Brentford 3-0 in their previous match, Manchester United were expected to put on another decent performance at Brighton. Instead of taking the fight to the hosts, Ralf Rangnick’s side crumbled beyond recognition and endured an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium. Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross, and Leandro Trossard each scored a goal to snatch the win.

Trey @UTDTrey All this really happened this season



Man United 0-5 Liverpool

Liverpool 4-0 Man United

Brighton 4-0 Man United

Watford 4-1 Man United

Man City 4-1 Man United

Leicester 4-2 Man United.



Analyzing the match, Chadwick dissected what went wrong at Brighton, stating that his old club were lucky to escape with only a 4-0 scoreline. Speaking to Caught Offside, he said:

“It really summed up the season, and particularly the last few months. It all just came together in one disastrous performance. The big issue has really been the lack of appetite, the lack of effort to get close to opposition players. It was just too easy for Brighton, and another dark day for the club.”

He added:

“They just looked like a totally disjointed, disinterested group of players and they were probably lucky it only finished 4-0 given the other opportunities Brighton had on the day.”

The 41-year-old thought Man United were only waiting for the season to end and a new era to begin under Erik ten Hag.

He added:

“It’s clear massive change needs to be made, we knew that already but this game really cemented it. One game left now, but it looks like the players, the fans and the club are just looking for the season to be over and for a new era to start under Ten Hag. It can’t get much worse than this, so let’s hope big improvements are made.”

Defeat at Brighton breaks 30-year Manchester United record

It was a bloodbath at Brighton & Hove Albion, with no Manchester United player being able to stop it. Goalkeeper David de Gea was helpless, striker Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure, and the midfield was torn to shreds time and again. The 4-0 scoreline itself was humiliating, but it was the players’ attitude that was the most disappointing. None of the players tried to take control of what was happening on the pitch.

The crushing defeat also broke two unwanted records at United. First, it ensured that United would end the season with their lowest-ever points tally in Premier League history. Second, it was also confirmed that Manchester United would conclude the season with the most goals conceded in the Premier League era.

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Forget the 5 Ballon D'ors, 5 Champions League



Ronaldo scoring 24 Goals with this Manchester United side is his biggest career achievement. Forget the 5 Ballon D'ors, 5 Champions LeagueRonaldo scoring 24 Goals with this Manchester United side is his biggest career achievement. https://t.co/m5885D8aVQ

The sixth-placed Red Devils will also miss out on Champions League football for next season, as they cannot possibly finish above the position they currently occupy. To make matters worse, seventh-placed West Ham United could finish above them if they win their remaining two games. If that happens, Manchester United will miss out on Europa League football and go straight to the third-tier: the Europa Conference League.

