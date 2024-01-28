"Lucky to have him" - Brendan Rodgers believes 30-year-old Celtic star could have played under him at Liverpool

Former Liverpool and current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on Scottish midfielder Callum McGregor. The 30-year-old, who plays for the Scottish giants, marked his 450th appearance for the side in the win over Ross County on Saturday (January 27).

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Rodgers remarked that McGregor had the quality to feature for top Premier League sides. He also lauded him for staying at the club for a long time and noted his leadership abilities.

Rodgers said:

“Tremendous. At a club like this, it’s remarkable. Having been here the first time and seeing what he did for me then and how he was developing and growing to come back this time and see him as the leader of the club and catalyst for the group, I am really lucky to have him here.

“He’s a great player and could have graced any top league. The teams I managed in the Premier League, which is deemed to be the best league in the world, he could have played for any of those teams. But he wanted to stay here and to come through the academy and play 450 games is just incredible.”

McGregor has been a part of Celtic's system for over two decades, joining the youth side in 2001. He made his senior debut for the side in 2014, scoring the only goal in a win over KR Reykjavik in a Champions League qualifier match. In his time with the club, he has won eight Scottish Premiership titles and five Scottish Cups.

Ironically, he did face off against Brendan Rodgers during his stint as Liverpool manager. In a League Cup clash against the Reds in 2013, McGregor played the entire match in a thrilling 4-2 loss as part of a Notts County side, where he spent a season on loan.

Barcelona eyeing Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool exit: Reports

Klopp announced his decision to leave the side.

Barcelona are keen on bringing Jurgen Klopp as the side's next manager. According to Spanish outlet Sport, club president Joan Laporta is keen on hiring the German who recently announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

This comes after La Blaugrana manager Xavi also expressed his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. It has not been a great campaign for the Catalan side who find themselves 10 points off top spot and out of the cup competitions.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can convince the Liverpool boss to join the side immediately. Klopp opened up about wanting a break in his interview with the club website, which could make it tough to envision him at the Camp Nou next season.