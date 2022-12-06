Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and more: Jurgen Klopp names 33-man Liverpool squad for Dubai training camp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his 33-man squad for the upcoming training camp in Dubai.

The Reds are set to face Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon and Serie A champions AC Milan on 11 December and 16 December, respectively. Both games will take place at the Al Maktoum Stadium.

Superstars like Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, and more are still playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their countries.

Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, was knocked out with Uruguay. He is expected to join the team soon. Nunez was given a week off and will join after that.

Injured players like Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Arthur Melo will also be a part of the squad and will continue their rehabilitation process.

Here is the full list of players called up for Liverpool's camp in Dubai (via the club's official website):

Adrian, Kelleher, Davies, Mrozek, Pitaluga, Salah, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Gordon, Keita, Matip, Gomez, Jota, Arthur, Diaz, Thiago, Firmino, Chambers, Quansah, Clark, Frauendorf, Stewart, Doak, Cain, Corness.

England vs. Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Jordan Henderson scored England's opener during the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday, 4 December.

After being immaculately set up by Jude Bellingham, Liverpool star Henderson expertly guided the ball home with his left foot. He responded to the critics with a commanding performance against Senegal.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has now made an interesting claim about Henderson. Keane said that Henderson has always been productive and he never doubted the player.

Keane further added that without quality, a top manager like Jurgen Klopp wouldn't have been banking on a player like him for so long.

Keane told ITV (via Rousing the Kop):

“I’ve never had any doubt with Jordan, Jordan can produce, He’s been a rock-solid professional player. Jordan is an excellent player and just as important, excellent character and personality. Klopp has been playing him for a long time. If he wasn’t sure on him, he wouldn’t be playing.”

Henderson and England will next play France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, 10 December.

