Luis Diaz names Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Liverpool teammate as his 3 favorite players in the world

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz named Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Mohammed Salah as his three favorite players in the world. He lauded the three players' qualities stating that he learns from their style of play.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Diaz listed Messi, Neymar and Salah as his favorite players. He highlighted what he likes about the three superstars, saying:

"Leo Messi because I grew up watching him play. Neymar... incredible player. I would try to imitate him. And the third player would be Mohamed Salah. Incredible. He's a machine. He has a great mentality. You know something will happen when he has the ball, he will either get an assist or score a goal in any game, and he has that mentality that in the next game, he will score a couple more. These are the players that help you grow and you enjoy watching them."

The Colombian international also talked about his early days at Liverpool and how he learned from the club's iconic attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Salah.

"I remember during my first year here, Liverpool's front three was Bobby, Sadio and Mo Salah. You obviously learn so much. These are players that even though they've won everything, they still try to teach you. 'You can improve here,' or 'Take your shot like this.' Those small details make all the difference and of course you still need to work on that on the pitch. There are many ways to work on it and improve your finishing, how to reach the goal better, and all of those small things that make a lot of sense," he explained.

Luis Diaz joined Liverpool in 2023 from FC Porto for a reported €45 million. He has established himself as a key player at the club, recording 36 goals and 16 assists in 130 appearances since then. The 28-year-old is enjoying his best season at Anfield so far, contributing 12 goals and three assists in 33 matches for Arne Slot's side this term.

When Liverpool star Luis Diaz named Lionel Messi as "the best player in the world"

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has previously spoken of his admiration for Lionel Messi. During an interview in 2014, the Colombian disclosed how he was star-struck the first time he met the Argentine legend. He referred to the Inter Miami star as his idol and named him the best player in the world.

"I almost died, it was like a dream come true, I told him I was a huge fan, and he was very kind to me. He's an idol, a legend, and it was an honour to meet him," Diaz said (as per Pulse Sports).

He continued:

"Leo has always been my reference. Leo is the best player in the world. I love him.I have his shirt, I asked for it through another player, he signed it for me and put it for me: ‘With affection for Luis'”.

"It's a moment I'll never forget, and I'm grateful to have met him," he concluded.

