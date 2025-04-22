Luis Diaz offers hint regarding his future at Liverpool amid summer exit rumors

Luis Diaz has shot down exit rumors, claiming he was happy at Liverpool. The winger is also happy to be contributing to the Reds' push for the Premier League title.
Speaking to TNT Sports, Diaz opened up on his Anfield future, while explaining what has kept him going for the Reds. He added that it was an honor to play for Liverpool fans, who consistently sing for him and support him. He said (via 90min):
"I'm very happy and very grateful. We're fighting for the Premier League title which we've dreamed of for so long. Personally, it's something I always wanted that is close to being achieved. It's an honour [to hear fans sing]. It's an honour that the fans of Liverpool, a great team from England, sing my name, support me... that's what I have always worked for. What I want for my career is that they always remember me, to leave a mark on Liverpool.
"We will continue working in this way to make them feel happy to continue singing and cheering for the team, which is the most important thing. So many memories come back to me because, since I was a child, I always dreamed of winning a title with Liverpool, but more so the Premier League, and that is now close. I'm very happy. Very happy."
Saudi Pro League clubs are reported to be interested in signing Diaz this summer. Barcelona are also said to be keeping tabs on his future, as he has just two years left on his current deal with the Reds.
Liverpool were open to selling Luis Diaz last summer
Journalist David Lynch spoke to Anfield Agenda last summer and revealed that the Reds were open to selling Luis Diaz. He claimed that the Reds were waiting for the right offer for the Colombia international. He had said (via This Is Anfield):
“I get very much the impression from Liverpool sources that they are open to selling him, it’s not quite in a position where they’re happy to get rid. But they’re very much open to the idea of moving on. I just think they think they can upgrade in terms of output on the left-hand side."
Caught Offside have reported that Liverpool have put an €80 million price tag on Diaz. Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr are said to be interested in signing the winger.