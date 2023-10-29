Luis Diaz reacts after Diogo Jota's heartwarming gesture in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Diogo Jota illuminated Anfield with the first goal against Nottingham Forest, followed by a tribute to his teammate Luis Diaz, in Liverpool's Premier League outing this weekend. The act was a homage to Diaz, whose family is currently dealing with a harrowing kidnapping ordeal in Colombia. The Colombian winger has reacted to the gesture following the Reds' 3-0 win.

Jota shattered the deadlock in the 31st minute against Nottingham Forest, catapulting Liverpool into the lead. Darwin Nunez followed up with an effort soon after to double the scoring, and Mohamed Salah finished the rout in the 77th minute to ensure all three points.

However, what followed Jota's goal was bouts of empathy as the Portuguese forward celebrated his effort by racing to the bench to lift Diaz's number seven shirt up. Jota's tribute was met with an outpouring of applause and emotion from the Anfield faithful and his fellow teammates.

The image of him raising Diaz's jersey was shared on Liverpool's Instagram account, to which the Colombian forward replied with a love emoji:

Luis Diaz responds to Diogo Jota tribute.

According to Daily Mail, Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was recently freed from her captors in a 'padlock operation' by Colombian police in the city of Barrancas. However, the fate of Diaz's father remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Victor Osimhen dismisses talk of Napoli exit despite Liverpool's interest

Victor Osimhen has snuffed out rumors suggesting his imminent departure from Napoli, even as Liverpool's scouts were adding his name to their wishlist. The Nigerian dynamo, who has netted six goals in ten appearances this season, took to Twitch to reaffirm his commitment to the Partenopei. This is despite enduring an odd relationship with the Italian stalwarts.

Osimhen revealed in a candid sit-down with Italian football legends Emiliano Viviano and Mario Balotelli on Twitch (via Mirror):

"I am happy at Napoli."

This affirmation comes after an unsettling episode involving a contentious video that seemingly mocked Osimhen for a penalty miss against Bologna. Initially, there was talk that Osimhen was mulling legal recourse against the Italian side, a move that would have strained an already tenuous relationship.

Liverpool had been eying the Nigerian striker, dispatching scouts to monitor his exploits during the international break. Notably, Osimhen’s contract with Napoli, which extends until the summer of 2025, remains unsigned. This could see links with the Reds continue, even after his admission of happiness with the Partenopei.