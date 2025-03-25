Luis Diaz's entourage send message to Liverpool regarding player's future amid interest from Barcelona: Reports

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz's representatives have had conversations over the player's future at the club amid interests from Barcelona. According to TBR Football, the Colombian's agents are looking to finalize a new deal before the end of the season.

With his deal set to expire in the summer of 2027, Diaz's team are looking to tie him down with the Reds for a longer time. If an extension does not materialize, they might look to force a move away from the club.

Diaz has excelled with Liverpool, especially under new manager Arne Slot. He has bagged 13 goals and five assists in 42 games and has been a key attacker in what has been an impressive first campaign for the Dutch boss.

However, a new deal for the 28-year-old may not be a top priority for the Merseysiders. The valuable trio of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all impending free agents, meaning tying them down could be a more important matter on the agenda for them. Out of the three, the right-back seems likely to leave, after reports of a deal close to being finalized with Real Madrid.

Should Diaz leave, Cody Gakpo could find himself in a bigger role. The Dutchman has also impressed in spurts this season, bagging 16 goals and five assists in 40 games.

Lengthy transfer saga set for its culmination as Liverpool star nears move to Real Madrid: Reports

Alexander-Arnold is set to head to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are close to finalizing the signing of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Los Blancos are nearing an agreement with the player's camp to sign him for the next season.

The 26-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign. Reports suggest that he has turned down offers from the Reds to stay at Anfield. While negotiations are still ongoing, Sky Sports News claims that a move to the Bernabeu remains a priority for him.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have made their interest in him clear and have reportedly eyed him for almost two years now. He will join Jude Bellingham as the second England international at Real Madrid.

The departure of Alexander-Arnold will be a massive blow to Liverpool, who has been an excellent contributor as a right-back and has played all his career with the Reds. He has made 349 appearances for the senior side, collecting 22 goals and 87 assists.

