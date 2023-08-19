Luis Diaz’s wife Gera Ponce’s wish on Instagram comes true as Liverpool attacker scores against Bournemouth

Luis Diaz's wife Gera Ponce's wish on her Instagram story came to fruition as the 26-year-old scored in Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Bournemouth today (August 19).

Luis Diaz was on target during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on August 13 during the Reds' Premier League opener. He was given another chance to impress against Bournemouth today after he was named in the starting XI.

His wife, Gera Ponce, posted an Instagram story of both squads on the pitch right before halftime. She captioned the video with a '7', a prayer emoji, and a heart, conveying her wishes for the Colombia international to have a successful game.

Luis Diaz brilliantly leveled the game in the 27th minute, making his wife's wish come true. He brilliantly flicked the ball up for himself in the box before acrobatically smashing the ball past a helpless Neto.

Mohamed Salah scored off a rebound after his penalty was saved in the 36th minute. Diogo Jota netted in the 62nd minute to seal all three points for the Reds, despite being limited to 10 men due to Alexis Mac Allister's red card.

Diaz was arguably Liverpool's best player on the pitch and was constantly a threat for Bournemouth all over the pitch. He created two big chances, had a successful dribbling rate of 75%, and had a 100% accurate cross and long ball rate.

He also made six recoveries for the Reds but was substituted in the 86th minute after picking up a knock. The Anfield faithful will be hoping it isn't a serious injury.

How good has Luis Diaz been for Liverpool so far?

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from Porto on January 30, 2022, for €45 million, with €15 million in add-ons, hijacking Tottenham Hotspur's deal in the process. The 26-year-old signed a five-year contract at the club, so let's take a look at the impact he's had since then.

The Colombian left-winger hit the ground running for the Reds, making 26 appearances across all competitions in the second half of the 2021–22 campaign.

He scored six goals and provided five assists, helping the club challenge for a historic quadruple and winning the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Unfortunately, Diaz struggled with a serious knee injury for most of the 2022–23 campaign. His absence was felt as Liverpool struggled without his presence in attack, finishing fifth in the Premier League. He was limited to just 21 appearances, in which he scored five goals and provided three assists.

He has already started the 2023–24 season with a bang, scoring two goals and making two appearances so far, establishing himself as one of the Reds' best signings in recent memory.