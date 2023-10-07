Luis Diaz snubs Mohamed Salah in dream Liverpool 5-a-side squad

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has snubbed his attacking teammate Mohamed Salah in his dream 5-a-side Reds team.

Since arriving at Anfield in January 2022, Diaz has become a key first-team player for manager Jurgen Klopp. The 26-year-old Colombian has scored 14 goals and assisted nine times in 56 games across competitions. That includes three goals and an assist in nine games this season.

Meanwhile, Salah has been a standout performer since arriving at the Reds in 2017. In 314 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 190 goals and 83 assists. That includes four goals and as many assists in nine games this term.

Despite Salah's undeniable prowess in front of goal, Diaz ignored his teammate in his dream 5-a-side Liverpool team, telling JD Football (via TBR):

“First Alisson, second Van Dijk, third Gerrard, fourth Shaqiri and finally Dalglish.”

Among the quartet, goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Virgil Van Dijk are still playing for the Reds, while Xherdan Shaqiri plays for MLS side Chicago Fire.

"We expect a really tough game" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of Brighton trip

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have had a bright start to their 2023-24 season, winning eight of their 10 games across competitions. That includes five wins in seven games in the Premier League, where the Reds trail leaders Manchester City (18) by two points.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 at home in their midweek UEFA Europa League clash to go top of their group after two games. They now turn their attention to domestic action, where they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday (October 8).

Ahead of the trip to the American Express Stadium in Sussex, Klopp said in his press conference that his team expect a 'tough' outing against a Brighton side away from home (as per Reds website):

"We expect a really tough game, a really tough game against one of the best sides in the league, best-coached team in the league, I would say, because where they’re coming from and yes, Graham (Potter) did already a lot of stuff, and that’s a really smart move from Potter to De Zerbi."

A win could take the Reds top of the standings depending on results elsewhere.