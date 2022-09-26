Luis Enrique advises 23-year-old star with €60 million release clause to choose next club amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid: Reports

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has reportedly advised Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to choose Barcelona over Real Madrid for a permanent transfer in the future.

Zubimendi, who has three years left on his current deal with the Basque outfit, has been a crucial squad member for Real Sociedad for the past two seasons. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has registered three goals and three assists in 105 appearances across all competitions for the club.

A holding midfielder with astute tackling and passing prowess, the Spaniard has started seven out of eight matches for Los Txuri-Urdin this season. He laid out one assist to Brais Mendez's decisive goal in his team's 1-0 win over Elche in La Liga on August 27.

According to El Nacional, Enrique has recommended Zubimendi to opt for Barcelona as a future destination over Real Madrid due to the possibility of first-team action in the future. Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez is a big admirer of the San Sebastian-born midfielder and has identified him as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Zubimendi, who has a release clause in the region of €60 million, is also expected to be the ideal successor for Busquets after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, wish to strengthen their defensive midfield department after the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United earlier this summer. Despite the big-money signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, Los Blancos are keen to add Zubimendi to their ranks.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana signed Franck Kessie on a free transfer from AC Milan during the summer transfer window as a defensive midfield option. Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Pablo Torre are other midfield choices for the Catalan giants in the ongoing campaign.

While Barcelona will next be in action against RCD Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium on October 1, La Liga leaders Real Madrid will host CA Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 2.

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio opens up about joining Barcelona in the future

Speaking to COPE (via Fabrizio Romano), out-of-favour Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio refused to rule out the possibility of joining Barcelona on a permanent deal. He said:

"I don't know if Barcelona want me. There are rumors about many clubs, it’s normal. I've never thought about a future at Barca, I have not valued it, so, I don't know! Right now, I can't answer."

Asensio, 26, is in the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu. He has registered 50 goals and 24 assists in 239 appearances for Los Blancos, lifting 15 trophies.

