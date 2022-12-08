Luis Enrique makes decision on Spain future after 2022 FIFA World Cup failure: Reports

Luis Enrique has decided to step down from his position as Spain's head coach. His replacement is set to be announced within the next 24 to 48 hours, according to Media Espana journalist Manu Carreno.

Enrique's future came under scrutiny right after La Roja were knocked out in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Morocco, who prevailed 3-0 in a penalty shootout.

It was the second consecutive time that Spain went out in the first knockout round of the competition on penalties, having also been beaten by Russia four years ago in a similar fashion.

It also marked a disappointing end to their promising campaign, which started with a 7-0 shellacking of Costa Rica last month in their first group fixture.

Their turbulent period now continues with Enrique's departure and Spain's under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente is the favorite to take over as the next permanent manager.

Roberto Martinez was also said to be in the running, having quit the Belgian national team following their own disappointment of getting knocked out in the first round.

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea head coach Rafael Benitez was also among the list of considerations.

Luis Enrique first became the Spanish manager in July 2018 but quit the following March after managing just eight games, only to return for a second spell, eight months later.

Overall, he managed 47 games with the national team, winning 26 while losing just seven games, and guided them to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and the finals of the UEFA Nations League last year.

Spain flatter to deceive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Following a dip in form between 2014 and 2018, when Spain made a series of early exits from major international tournaments, it seemed like they had revived themselves last year.

La Roja reached the semi-finals of the Euros, where they were beaten on penalties by eventual champions Italy. They finished as the runners in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League to France.

There were huge expectations from them in Qatar, with Luis Enrique bringing in the third youngest squad of the tournament. They also started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their biggest-ever win in the competition.

However, the Reds weren't able to keep up that momentum, and their performances went downhill thereafter, looking exhausted of ideas on the ball while lacking a serious focal point upfront.

Despite being a highly talented squad, the next manager will have the enviable task of bringing the best out of them.

