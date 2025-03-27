Luis Figo explains what ‘pisses’ him off the most about Barcelona fans after decision to join Real Madrid

Portugal icon Luis Figo opened up on his famous move from Barcelona to Real Madrid. The former attacker suggested that while he had a great time with the Catalan giants, he felt like he was not recognized enough for his efforts.

Speaking on Iker Casillas' Bajo los Palos podcast, he said (via Catalan outlet El Nacional):

"When I arrived at Barcelona I identified a lot with the club, with the philosophy of the game, with the people. When I was there I gave everything I had. I felt like one more. Maybe that's why, when you give everything you have and you feel that they don't recognize you for it, it pisses you off a lot more."

Figo joined La Blaugrana in 1995 from Sporting CP and made his name as one of the most talented players in world football. However, in 2000, he shocked the world by moving to their arch-rivals Real Madrid after his release clause was triggered.

Figo went on to speak about how he adjusted to the move to Los Blancos, adding:

"The first few weeks I was supported by many people I already knew, such as Fernando Hierro or Raúl. I arrived at a time of transition, with a change of course. I arrived and there was no one to take me to training."

His arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu marked the start of the side's Galacticos era, where club president Florentino Perez made headlines for his aggressive transfer spending. Between 2000 and 2003, they spent over €200 million to sign the likes of Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario and David Beckham.

Luis Figo: Analyzing stats of the Portuguese great who played for Barcelona and Real Madrid

Luis Figo is among a select few of football's greats to have played for two of Spanish football's greatest teams and heated rivals, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Portuguese attacker famously moved to Los Blancos directly from La Blaugrana, earning a lot of criticism for the move.

He joined Barcelona as a 22-year-old in 1995, going on to make 249 appearances for the side, where he bagged 45 goals and 88 assists. Notably, he formed a deadly trio alongside Ronaldo Nazario and Patrick Kluivert as the side won LaLiga and the Copa del Rey twice each.

He made his infamous switch in the summer of 2000 and immediately helped Real Madrid lift the league, in a year where he also won the Ballon d'Or. He played in 245 games for them, collecting 58 goals and 94 assists. He also won LaLiga twice and the Champions League once before leaving for Inter Milan in 2005.

