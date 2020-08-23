Luis Figo on Lionel Messi joining Real Madrid from Barcelona 

Luis Figo did the unthinkable 20 years go when he joined Real Madrid from Barcelona. The Portuguese legend joined Barcelona's arch-rivals after Los Blancos activated his €62 million release clause and it was the most controversial transfers for a long time.

Now with Lionel Messi reportedly looking to leave Barcelona this summer, Figo was asked by AS if he too could do the impossible and join Real Madrid. The retired star has rebuffed the possibility of that transfer ever happening.

Luis Figo believes a transfer can't happen between the two clubs right now. He said:

“It'll be impossible for any club to pay Messi's release clause this year. There's not much movement in the transfer market at the moment. I think it's very difficult or even impossible for any club to be able to pay Messi's wages. I think it's impossible we'll see anything similar to what happened with me 20 years ago.”

Joseph Bartomeu on Lionel Messi possibly leaving Barcelona

The news of Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barcelona has been dominating headlines for a week or so. Messi has reportedly informed the club that he is not willing to continue at the club beyond this summer.

Barcelona president, Joesph Bartomeu, has no plans of letting the Argentine leave. He has repeatedly mentioned that Lionel Messi wants to end his career at the club and will remain at Camp Nou.

Adding to that, Bartomeu revealed that Messi is part of new manager Ronald Koeman's plans for the upcoming season. He also mentioned that the Argentine has a contract until 2021 and would be offered a new deal when it is time. Bartomeu said in an interview with Barca TV:

"Lionel Messi wants to end his career at Barca, he has said that many times. I’ve spoken to Koeman about him and he has told me Messi will be the pillar of his project. Messi has a contract with Barca until 2021. I speak to him and his father regularly and they know that we have a solid project, that a new coach is coming and that he will count on him.”