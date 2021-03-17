Luis Figo names Premier League star with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in list of 6 best players in the world

Luis Figo has named both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on his list of the six players in world football at the moment, along with a Premier League forward.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona legend unsurprisingly named both the Portuguese and the Argentine along with a couple of interesting choices and noteworthy omissions. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been in fine form this season as they lead the goalscoring charts in Serie A and LaLiga Santander respectively.

The other players to be listed by Figo were Luka Modric of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain's superstar duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr, and the only representative from the Premier League, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

2 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals in his Real Madrid career – Lionel Messi scored 472 goals during the time they played together in Spain. Age. pic.twitter.com/jhSCaJgtqD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 29, 2018

Modric, the player who made history by breaking Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or duopoly, has proved his worth as one of the best players in the world at Real Madrid.

Even at 35, the Croat veteran has been an integral part of Los Blancos' set up and is reportedly set to extend his stay in the Spanish capital after yet another impressive season. Modric was awarded the Man of the March in their most recent victory against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite a poor campaign for Liverpool so far due to a shocking number of high-profile injuries, Mo Salah has stood out and been one of the best players in the Premier League. The Egyptian forward currently leads the league's scoring charts with 17 goals to his name, and could go on to win his third Golden Boot in four years.

25 - Mohamed Salah has scored more goals than any other Premier League player in all competitions this season (25). King. pic.twitter.com/LgAlLrLkB9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2021

Neymar and Mbappe being on this list isn't particularly surprising either, with both players establishing themselves as two of the finest footballers on the planet with their stunning displays. They were at the heart of PSG's magical run to the UCL final in 2019/20.

Both players have been heavily featured in the news lately for transfer-related reasons. The Frenchman could potentially follow the path of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, by moving to Real Madrid this summer — paving the way for a reunion between Neymar and Lionel Messi in Paris, should the Brazilian extend his stay in France.

Advertisement

20/20 - Neymar is the first player in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score 20 goals for two different teams (Barcelona and PSG). Vision. pic.twitter.com/dV75pUE6jC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2020

There were a couple of high-profile omissions on Figo's behalf, including star strikers Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski, who have arguably been two of the best players in the world.

Even midfield maestros Kevin De Bruyne and Figo's compatriot Bruno Fernandes didn't get a mention from the former Ballon d'Or winner.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for blockbuster summers

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

If recent reports are to be believed, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for summer moves on the back of disappointing campaigns with Barcelona and Juventus.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old is being tipped for a sensational return to Real Madrid, and while rumours such as these are fairly regular in Cristiano Ronaldo's case, recent comments from club officials have fuelled the fire. Zinedine Zidane was quoted as saying there 'could be' some truth in this speculation, and club legend Emilio Butragueno was also notably cryptic on the Cristiano Ronaldo links.

🎙️| Emilio Butragueño: "Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Real Madrid? We will see." #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 16, 2021

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, made his intentions of leaving the Nou Camp clear last summer but was not allowed to leave. After another season where Barcelona appear unlikely to win either LaLiga or the UCL, the Argentine could be on his way out, with PSG and Manchester City being two possible destinations.

Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi appear to be slowing down as they've registered a staggering 44 league goals between them this season, the former with 23 and the latter with 21. The Barcelona captain has a further seven assists to show for as well.

Also read: 5 Football superstars who picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi