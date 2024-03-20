Luis Figo provides answer on whether Jude Bellingham would be able to get in same team as him, Zidane, Raul and Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo recently opened up on whether Jude Bellingham would get into the Galacticos squad with the likes of himself, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario.

Bellingham has been a vital player for Los Blancos in his first season at the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million last summer. He has operated successfully in multiple positions and registered 20 goals and nine assists in 31 games across competitions.

In a recent interview with Marca, Luis Figo was asked if he was surprised by Bellingham's impact at the Santiago Bernabeu. He answered:

"I was surprised by the adaptation, but not by the quality because I knew him. It is logical that when you arrive at a club you need to adapt, but he has done it and everything is very easy and good for the club and for him."

Figo was then asked if Bellingham would get into the legendary Real Madrid team comprising the likes of Figo, Zidane, Ronaldo and Raul. He replied:

"Maybe not, but you never know... I'm joking. Don't know. We had what we had, a wonderful generation, we had a great team. Players like him always have a place."

Bellingham, 20, has already helped Real Madrid win the Supercopa de Espana. They also lead La Liga by eight points with 10 games remaining and will face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

A look at Real Madrid careers of Luis Figo, Zidane, Ronaldo and Raul

Luis Figo joined Los Blancos from arch-rivals Barcelona in 2000 in one of the most infamous transfers in football history. He spent five years at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 57 goals and providing 93 assists in 245 games.

Raul, meanwhile, came through Real Madrid's academy and registered 323 goals and 133 assists in 741 games for them. He is third in the list of the club's all-time top scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo (450) and Karim Benzema (354).

Ronaldo Nazario, who is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time, joined the Merengues from Inter Milan in 2002. He scored 103 goals and provided 35 assists in 177 games for them before leaving for AC Milan in 2007.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane scored 49 goals and provided 68 assists in 227 games for Real Madrid after joining them from Juventus in 2001. The Frenchman scored the iconic volley in their 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final, making it their ninth UCL trophy out of 14.

Zidane also had two stints as manager of the club and helped them three-peat in the Champions League between 2016 and 2018.