Luis Garcia ranks former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes 

Former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia has picked his former Anfield teammate Steven Gerrard over the likes of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and Manchester United's Paul Scholes.

During a recent interview with the GOAL, Garcia was asked to answer some questions and make a few choices. As the interview progressed, he was asked to rank midfield greats Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes.

Without any hesitation, Garcia outright named Gerrard as his top choice. However, after picking the former Liverpool captain, the Spaniard took some time to name his second and third picks. Eventually, he gave Scholes the second position and Lampard the third.

Garcia played for Liverpool between 2004 to 2007, managing 121 appearances across competitions for the Reds, bagging 30 goals and 16 assists in the process.

Gerrard, meanwhile, represented Liverpool in 710 matches across 16 years. The Englishman is the fourth-highest all-time top goalscorer for the Merseyside club with 186 goals. He also has 172 assists to his name.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides update on Ryan Gravenberch's injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided an Injury update on midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman was substituted in the second half of the Reds' goalless draw against Manchester United on Sunday, December 17.

Gravenberch was substituted in the 61st minute after sustaining a hamstring injury. Talking about the injury issue in the post-match press conference, Klopp explained that Gravenberch's injury got more critical during the match.

“We will see. They told me directly after the game it got worse during the game, so that means it was not 'bam'. He felt a little bit and didn’t show immediately. We hoped it would go by, [but] it didn't. There was this really intense sprint with the ball which ended on the 18-yard line with a collision," the German said via Liverpool's official website.

“I hope it is not that serious but we have in the next 10 days three more games, so I don’t know if he will be part of them or one of them. We will see, we have to make a scan.”

Nevertheless, Klopp hopes Gravenberch's injury is not serious and he returns soon as the Reds have three games lined up in the upcoming 10 days.

Liverpool will be facing West Ham United in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup on December 21. The Merseyside giants will then face league leaders Arsenal on December 23 before visiting Turf Moor to face Burnley on December 26.