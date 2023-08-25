Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales refused to step down amid rumours suggesting a potential resignation (via Marca). Rubiales was heavily scrutinized for kissing Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup triumph.

FIFA have launched disciplinary proceedings against the RFEF President following the incident which took place while Hermoso collected her winner's medal. Denying the possibility of stepping down, he said (via Marca):

"I'M NOT GOING TO RESIGN, I'M NOT GOING TO RESIGN, I'm not going to resign. I say, what have I done? Is a consensual peck enough to get me out of here? I'm going to fight until the end."

He added:

"The sensationalism of false feminism, they have pressed a lot, the press is going to continue killing me. They will be able to continue with this campaign, deep in my heart I do not care, it is a matter of humility."

"The best of football are you, you are here, these people who have trusted me to be president for 5 years. This is the real football that we have raised."

Rubiales was the president of the football federation behind Spanish women's first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy. The nation beat England 1-0 in the tournament's final.

"Implement the necessary protocols and to ensure the rights of our players"- Jennifer Hermoso calls for action after Luis Rubiales incident

Luis Rubiales (via Getty Images)

Spain midfielder Jennifer Hermoso called for action from the RFEF to better protect players' rights in the future. The statement comes days after the World Cup winner was forcefully kissed on the lips by RFEF President Luis Rubiales as she collected her winner's medal.

Spain lifted their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup trophy in only their third appearance in the tournament. Speaking on Wednesday about the need for player protection, she said (via ESPN):

"We ask the RFEF to implement the necessary protocols and to ensure the rights of our players and adopt exemplary measures."

"It is essential that our national team is represented by figures that project its values of equality and respect in all areas.

"It is necessary to continue advancing in the fight for equality, a fight that our female players have led with determination, bringing us to the position we are in today."

Despite suggestions that Rubiales would step down, he came out and clarified otherwise. Currently, Rubiales is under investigation by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee under Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code for offensive behaviour against players.