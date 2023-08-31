Luis Rubiales' mom hospitalised after food strike in support of son amid Jenni Hermoso kiss gate controversy

Following a show of solidarity with her embattled son Luis Rubiales, Spain's football federation president, Angeles Bejar is now in medical care. Her health declined as she took an extreme step by starting a hunger strike to voice against what she perceives as unjust treatment toward her son.

Rubiales has been slammed for an inappropriate kiss with footballer Jennifer Hermoso.

According to TMZ, local Motril priest Father Antonio conveyed to media channels that Bejar's weakening condition, coupled with immense emotional turmoil, led to her hospitalization.

She had secluded herself in a community church days prior, drawing a line in the sand to protest her son's ongoing scandal. Now she has been admitted to Santa Ana Hospital in Motril, Spain.

What should have been a jubilant victory lap, as Spain defeated England in the Women's World Cup has become a PR catastrophe for Rubiales.

The Spanish women's team have declared their unwillingness to set foot on the pitch if Luis Rubiales remains at the helm of the federation. Furthermore, international governing body FIFA escalated matters by handing Rubiales a 90-day suspension last Saturday.

While the suspension is a temporary measure, it has given weight to the looming possibility that Rubiales may ultimately lose his presidential seat in the Spanish football federation.

Angeles Bejar, whose health status remains under wraps, clearly holds the conviction that her son is being unjustly vilified.

La Liga president dubs embattled RFEF chief Luis Rubiales "madman" in blistering critique

The president of Spain's Football Federation (RFEF) has now been slapped with the provocative label of "madman" by Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga.

The criticizm against Rubiales has come from far and wide, including from England's Lionesses, who were the runners-up in the tournament. The Spanish government has also entered the fray, initiating its own formal inquiry into his conduct.

Besides kissing Hermoso, Rubiales was also caught grabbing his genital area during the celebrations, which has raised further concerns about his conduct.

Tebas, on the other hand, took to Twitter to lambast the RFEF president, stating (via GOAL):

"No opportunism or political hypocrisy justifies that the image of Spain has been represented by a madman touching his genitals, forcing kisses, carrying players like a sack and touching (Hermoso) inappropriately at such an important moment. It is not a question of left or right, Rubiales not only undermined Jenni's dignity with his attitude, but also that of Spain."

While Luis Rubiales has clung to his assertions of innocence, Tebas' comments have clearly set the La Liga hierarchy against the RFEF president.