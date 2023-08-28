Luis Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike against ‘manhunt’ of her son, demands Jenni Hermoso to ‘tell the truth’ 

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, has gone on a hunger striker until Spain international Jennifer Hermoso reveals the truth about the infamous incident with her son, Spanish publication Cope report.

The aforementioned incident occurred soon after Spain won their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this month, beating England 1-0 in the final. While Hermoso went up to collect her winner's medal, Rubiales kissed the footballer without her consent.

Claiming that her son is innocent, Bejar said (via Cope):

She added:

"There is consent on both sides, as shown in the images. why are they being so cruel to him. He is incapable of harming anyone."

Furthermore, Bejar believes that Hermoso must:

"Tell the truth and maintain the version she had at the beginning of the events."

The former Barcelona star clarified later that the kiss was not consensual. Following the event, FIFA decided to suspend the Spanish football federation's president as their disciplinary committee continues to investigate the matter.

Rubiales, however, has refused to step down from his post despite widespread criticism.

Spain’s women’s league president Beatriz Alvarez believes Luis Rubiales' career is finished

Rubiales after Spain win World Cup against England (via Getty Images)

According to Spain’s women’s league president, Beatriz Alvarez, Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales' career in football "is finished". Following FIFA's decision to suspend Rubiales, Alvarez expressed her thoughts in front of the press.

Commenting on Rubiales' career after his decision to refuse to resign as president, Alvarez said (via Washington Post):

"Luis Rubiales is finished. He has dug his own grave with his acts and his words. Whether it is because of the action of FIFA or the Spanish government, I am sure that Luis Rubiales won’t spend another minute as president of the Spanish federation."

Following FIFA's decision to suspend Rubiales for a 90-day period, the federation's vice-president Pedro Rocha will now assume the president's duties. The Spanish FA also threatened to commence legal action against Hermoso for allegedly lying throughout the fiasco.