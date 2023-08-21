Luis Rubiales promises to take Spain stars to Ibiza and marry Jenni Hermoso after awkwardly kissing her on the lip

Spain FA chief Luis Rubiales has promised to take the FIFA Women's World Cup-winning squad to Ibiza to celebrate the victory. He has also vowed to marry Jenni Hermoso while on Salma Paralluelo's Instagram Live from the dressing room.

Fans were left stunned on Sunday after Rubiales was seen kissing Hermoso during the award ceremony after Spain beat England in the final. He was questioned for the inappropriate behavior, and things got worse when the Spanish footballer stated that she did not like it.

In Paralluelo's Instagram Live, Rubiales was seen making two big promises to footballers after they lifted the Women's FIFA World Cup. He stated that they were set to take the squad to Ibiza to celebrate the triumph and also vowed to marry Hermoso there.

While Hermoso claimed she did not like the incident, the FA released a statement on her behalf and played things down. It read:

"This was a totally spontaneous and mutual gesture due to the immense joy that winning the World Cup gave us. The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with everyone has been excellent, and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude. We have won a World Cup and we are not going to lose sight of what is important."

Spain defeated England 1-0 in the FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Luis Rubiales hits out at fans who questioned his behavior with Jennifer Hermoso

Luis Rubiales has stated that the backlash from the fans is 'b******t'. He added that the incident was just a moment between two friends who were celebrating the win.

Speaking to Spanish radio El Partidazo, Luis Rubiales called for the fans to concentrate on the squad's win instead of focusing on the incident. He said:

"It's a peak of two friends celebrating something. We're not here for bullsh*t. Me, with everything I've been through, more bullsh*t and more as*holes, no. Let's ignore it and enjoy the good stuff and don't even tell me things about losers who can't see [the positive]. It is a thing without evil. If there are fools, let them continue with their nonsense. There are more fools than windows."

Luis Rubiales added:

"Let's pay attention to those who are not fools. It is something without evil and nonsense. The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere. When two people have an insignificant show of affection, we cannot pay attention to idiocy. We are champions, and with that, I stay."

Olga Carmona scored the only goal for Spain in the final against England, but had a tough night. Her father unfortunately passed away before the final, and the news came to light after the win.