Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas’ wives react as Antonella Roccuzzo shares adorable birthday post for Mateo Messi

The wives of Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas recently showered their love on Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram post celebrating the eighth birthday of her son Mateo Messi.

Antonela Roccuzzo had graced her Instagram with a delightful tribute to Mateo, her second son with Lionel Messi.

"Happy birthday boy. We love you infinitely Matu, 8 years of stealing hearts," she captioned the post.

With a massive following of 36.9 million on the platform, the post quickly captured the hearts of fans. It generated a staggering response, amassing almost three million likes and over 10,000 comments. Among those who couldn't resist reacting were Sofia Balbi, the wife of Luis Suarez, and Daniella Semaan, Cesc Fabregas' wife.

Seeman responded with a string of celebratory emojis:

Daniella Semaan reacts to Antonella Rocuzzo's birthday post for Mateo

Sofia Balbi responded with endearment, calling Mateo Messi "crazy cute."

Sofia Balbi reacts to Antonella Rocuzzo's birthday post for Mateo

The post featured a trio of endearing photographs showcasing young Mateo Messi in funny faces, wearing an Inter Miami jersey with an infectious, radiant smile. Aside the more popular players and their wives, many other fans have showered Mateo Messi with birthday wishes.

Mateo Messi playfully taunts father and brother with former club rivalries

Lionel Messi has shared an endearing story about his son, Mateo, whose playful antics have added a touch of humor to their family time. It appears that the youngster has found a unique way to tease his father during their backyard matches.

The Argentine superstar disclosed this tidbit during an interview with TyC Sports (via The Sun):

"When Mateo plays with me in the backyard, he goes 'I’m Liverpool and Valencia because they beat you.'"

The mischievous young football fan clearly enjoys reminding his father of some memorable defeats during Messi's time at Barcelona. One of those unforgettable moments was Barcelona's dramatic Champions League semi-final collapse against Liverpool in 2019.

The Catalan giants saw a three-goal aggregate lead slip away as the Reds triumphed with a stunning 4-0 victory in the second leg at Anfield. Regarding Valencia, the Catalans lost 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final the same year.

But Mateo's mischief doesn't stop with his dad; it extends to his older brother, Thiago, as well. Messi said:

"At home when Thiago and Mateo watch football together, Mateo will celebrate Real Madrid goals to p**s off his brother."

He might be just eight years old, but it seems that Mateo has a keen sense of rivalry and enjoys stoking competition and fun within the family.