Luis Suarez names 2 Barcelona stars who are on higher level than Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski at the moment

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has claimed that Pedri Gonzalez and Lamine Yamal are on a higher level than Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. The Uruguayan legend also highlighted that the duo are the players who make a difference for Hansi Flick's side.

Pedri's creativity has undoubtedly improved La Blaugrana's attacking efficiency in the present campaign (2024-25). The Spaniard has also immensely contributed to stabilizing Barca's midfield. On the other hand, Yamal's intuition to create chances in attack and to convert opportunities has enhanced Flick's attack this season.

In a recent interview, Suarez spoke about Pedri and Yamal's importance in Flick's squad. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I love Flick's Barcelona. It has efficiency and a high level... There are two players who make the difference: Pedri and Lamine Yamal. You also have other good players like Raphinha and Lewandowski, but the level of Pedri and Yamal is something else."

Pedri has provided 12 goal contributions (five goals and seven assists) in 44 games for the LaLiga giansts so far. Meanwhile, Yamal has been one of Barca's most influential players since breaking into the starting XI. The Spaniard has netted 13 goals and bagged 18 assists in 40 appearances so far in the 2024-25 campaign.

Thus, the duo's presence and that of Lewandowski and Raphinha remain key for La Blaugrana as they look to win major silverware this season.

"It was a dream come true" - Luis Suarez on joining Barcelona

Club Atletico de Madrid v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander - Source: Getty

Luis Suarez has claimed that he constantly dreamt of joining Barca and getting the chance to play for the Camp Nou outfit was a dream come true for him. The Uruguayan joined Barcelona from Liverpool for a reported €81.72 million in the summer of 2014.

In a recent interview, Suarez opened up about joining Barca. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I've always dreamed of playing for Barça... When I signed for Barcelona it was a dream come true."

Suarez remains one of the most prestigious and illustrious strikers who played for Barca in history. In 283 games, he bagged 195 goals and provided 113 assists, among several iconic trophies in his stint at the Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan is currently in the ranks of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, together with Lionel Messi.

