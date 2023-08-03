Luis Suarez, Neymar and more: Lionel Messi names 10 favorite teammates in his decorated career

Lionel Messi revealed the 10 greatest footballers he has shared the pitch with over the years. Having played with some incredible talent, the Inter Miami forward named several superstars from different generations.

In an interview with Titan Sports, the Barcelona legend admitted that he could have forgotten certain players while naming the ten. He said (via One Football):

"I was lucky to play for a long time at Barcelona... with many of the best players. Like Ronaldinho, Deco, Eto'o, Suarez, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Sergio] Busquets, I was lucky enough to play with the best players and enjoy the game with them. Speaking of which, I almost forgot about Neymar because there are so many people."

Messi further remarked that there was no particular order in which he ranked the players.

"There must be many players I forgot to mention. I've been lucky enough to play with the best players, with the best strikers. Like Neymar, Eto'o, Suarez, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and [David] Villa and many more," he added.

One player on the list, Sergio Busquets, has now reunited with the 2022 World Cup Winner at Inter Miami. Luis Suarez has also been rumored to join Messi's MLS club in 2024 (via The Athletic).

Luis Suarez reveals he was not contacted by Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Luis Suarez has been rumored to reunite with Lionel Messi after his contract with Gremio expires. As per the original contract, Suarez's deal will run until December 2024. However, the former Barcelona forward has reportedly agreed with his current employers to end his agreement a year early (via The Athletic).

The ex-Liverpool forward also stated that Inter Miami had not yet spoken to him despite having had a conversation with Gremio.

He said (via The Athletic):

"I feel that next year I will not be able to perform due to my fitness and the high demands of the Brazilian championship, which is why the club and I have spoken about ending my contract (with Gremio) a year early."

"I’d ask Gremio supporters to value the fact that they have a 37-year-old player who always plays despite having a lot of pain in his knee. That’s all I ask," he added.

The forward underwent knee surgery while at Barcelona in 2020 that saw him miss twelve matches at the time. Despite not having missed as many games in the recent past, the player wishes to be cautious moving ahead.