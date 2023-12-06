Luis Suarez opens up on legendary partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar at Barcelona 

Luis Suarez believed that his partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar worked because they all wanted to win. He added that they worked together off the pitch, and that led to them being successful on the pitch at Barcelona.

Speaking to Sport890, Suarez stated that people were not confident about him working well with Neymar and Messi. However, the trio worked hard on and off the pitch to get the wins for Barcelona, and the common aim helped them get the partnership going. He said:

"When I arrived at Barça, I arrived as a star with Neymar and Messi. People were saying that three stars together wouldn't work. Leo and Neymar saw that I didn't want to compete with them and didn't want to do anything else but win and play well. In the penalty kicks, Messi used to shoot, then Neymar and I was the last, but the person also had to be smart, and from here the partnership began, even outside the pitch, and this is very important. We have achieved everything."

Messi, Neymar, and Suarez played 148 matches together and scored 111 goals. They are touted as one of the best trios in the history of football.

Luis Suarez set to reunite with Lionel Messi with Inter Miami move

Luis Suarez left Gremio at the end of the season, and The Atheltic are now reporting that the former Liverpool striker is close to agreeing a deal with Inter Miami. The Brazilian club's boss, Renato Gaucho, confirmed in November that the striker was close to leaving and said (via GOAL):

"It will take a miracle [for Suarez to stay and now join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami]. He already has plans for 2024. He made that clear a few months ago and I'm not expecting a miracle. It's his decision. I'd like him to stay, but we have to be honest with our fans. If he ends up staying, it'll be a miracle, and that miracle comes down to him."

He spoke about the forward in October too and was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"He was somebody who came through here and not only made his mark at Grêmio, but I believe that all of Brazil recognizes it. I have had the pleasure to be working with him. We will miss him a lot."

Lionel Messi and Suarez played 258 matches together at Barcelona and combined for 99 goals.