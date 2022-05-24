Luis Suarez opens up on the upcoming Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has shared his thoughts on the upcoming UEFA Champions League final between the Reds and Real Madrid on May 28. He stated that he is a big fan of his old club, Liverpool, but also praised Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema.

The 35-year-old has also represented Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. He left the latter this summer after joining in 2020 and it's currently unclear where he'll play next. Suarez touched on his departure from the club and other topics while speaking on a Spanish radio channel.

Football Atlético Madrid fans gave Luis Suárez a standing ovation after he was substituted in the final home game of the season.The fans in the stands had a banner saying: 'Thank you Lucho for making us champions.'Suarez couldn't hold in the tearsFootball Atlético Madrid fans gave Luis Suárez a standing ovation after he was substituted in the final home game of the season. The fans in the stands had a banner saying: 'Thank you Lucho for making us champions.' Suarez couldn't hold in the tears 😢 Football 😍 https://t.co/7kL2lUyFOO

While speaking about the upcoming Champions League final in Paris, he said (via Cadenaser):

"I'm a fan of Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico, of the teams I've played for... Benzema's goal, the second he scored against Chelsea, I applauded him, because I was amazed at what he's doing. One is a soccer fan."

The two sides will clash in what will be a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final. Real Madrid won 3-1 back then to complete their three-peat. A brace from Gareth Bale and one goal from Benzema ensured they lifted their record-extending 13th title.

Liverpool and Real Madrid's road to Champions League final

Looking at their respective paths in the tournament, one could argue that the Reds have had it easier than Los Blancos.

Liverpool topped their group above Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan. They then beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the Round of 16 before beating Benfica 6-4 in the quarter-finals. The Reds then saw off surprise semi-finalists Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to reach the final.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, also topped their group above Inter Milan, Sheriff Tiraspol and Shaktar Donetsk. They then made an incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The La Liga side were 2-0 down until the second half of the second leg but won 3-2 due to a Benzema hat-trick.

The Spanish side then pulled off another comeback against Chelsea in the quarter-finals. They were 4-3 down until the 79th minute of the second half. Rodrygo's 80th minute goal took it to extra time before Benzema won it for Los Blancos.

The series of comebacks by Real Madrid continued in the semi-final against Manchester City. Having been 5-3 down until the 90th minute of the second leg, they won it 6-5 in extra time.

Los Blancos' journey has truly been a spectacle of determination and grit. The Reds will hope to avoid becoming another victim of the 13-time champions and secure a seventh title of their own.

