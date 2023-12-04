Luis Suarez receives heartwarming gift from Gremio coach as he edges closer to reuniting with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

In an emotional farewell at Gremio, ahead of his potential move to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, Luis Suarez was honored with a unique gift. The 36-year-old received a DVD showcasing the career highlights of his coach, Renato Gaucho.

This gesture came after Suarez's impressive performance in his final home game, where he scored the match's lone goal, leading Gremio to a 1-0 victory over Vasco da Gama. The Gremio faithful bid an enthusiastic adieu to Suarez, who has been a linchpin for the team, contributing 24 goals and 17 assists in 52 appearances.

The match culminated in the club presenting Suarez with a commemorative plaque and a custom jersey. However, the heartwarming moment came with Renato Gaucho's personal and humorous gift—a DVD that included the coach's career highlights as both a player and coach.

Gaucho's affectionate tribute extended beyond the DVD, as he expressed his admiration for Luis Suarez's European exploits and his tenure at Gremio (via RMC Sport):

"I just wanted to thank our fans for the whole year and especially for the wonderful party they threw today to support the team and which is well deserved that this guy deserves. I had a lot of pleasure watching him play in Europe, I had the pleasure of seeing him play here at Gremio, to be able to be his coach."

He continued:

"Like I said, the fourth-highest scorer in the world, there's not much need to say. So on your vacation, on your day off, if you have some time, you can watch my DVD, okay?"

As Suarez prepares for his final Gremio match against Fluminense, a win is crucial to securing the team's spot in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

After his time with the club, Luis Suarez is poised to join Inter Miami, reuniting with his longtime friend Lionel Messi. However, the Uruguayan striker has also hinted at retirement.

Luis Suarez hints at possible retirement amid rumors over joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has cast a shadow of doubt over his anticipated move to Inter Miami, hinting at a potential retirement. The expectation was for him to join forces with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in Florida, but this prospect now seems uncertain.

At 36, Suarez is contemplating his future in professional soccer, expressing concerns about physical wear and tear.

He stated to the press (via GOAL):

“I can feel pain, my body is speaking for me. I want to enjoy and then decide for myself after a long career. I need to rest, enjoy my family… then the destiny will know where I'll be in the future.”

Fans will have to wait for Luis Suarez's decision, as the possibility of him and Lionel Messi sharing the field again in the MLS remains a tantalizing prospect.