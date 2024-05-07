Luis Suarez responds when asked if he wants to win 2024 MLS Golden Boot ahead of teammate Lionel Messi

Inter Miami star striker Luis Suarez has responded to speculation about his rivalry with captain Lionel Messi over the 2024 MLS Golden Boot. Both men have been in impressive form in the league this season, and are the only players to have reached double figures in goals.

Suarez left Gremio in December after a spectacular season in Brazil, which ended with him winning the Player of the Year award. He signed with Inter Miami afterwards, thus fulfilling his wish to play alongside Messi once more before his retirement.

Since arriving in Florida, Luis Suarez has not looked like a 37-year-old, as he continues to bang in the goals at an alarming rate. The Uruguayan striker now has ten goals after his hat-trick against New York Red Bulls, a tally matched by only one player in the league- Lionel Messi.

In an interview with the Miami Herald, the former Liverpool man was asked if he had a goal to beat his friend and teammate to the Golden Boot. He replied in the negative, revealing that working to help each other was more important to him.

“No, no. It’s not like that. We played together for a long time at Barcelona, and it was always like this, each helping the other. In 2015-16, Leo and Neymar helped me win the Golden Boot.

“The competition is to see your teammate happy and work together to win. Note that [Saturday], Leo broke a league mark with five assists, something that had not been seen before, and that shows what kind of teammate he is.”

Lionel Messi leads the scoring charts with ten goals and 12 assists this season, while Luis Suarez has ten goals and five assists to his name. Real Salt Lake striker Cristian Arango closely follows the duo in the race for the Golden Boot with nine goals.

Lionel Messi edges Luis Suarez to award after dazzling display

Three goals and an assist were not enough for Luis Suarez to beat Lionel Messi to the Player of the Matchday award for the 12th round of MLS matches this week. The Uruguayan striker saw his teammate claim the award for a third time in four games.

Messi delivered one goal and five assists, all in one half of football, for Inter Miami as they defeated the Red Bulls. The Argentine great has looked unstoppable this season, and was named as the league's Player of the Month for April.

Suarez won the Player of the Month awards in February and March, but has seen his 36-year-old teammate take center stage in recent weeks. On current form, the duo will surely make their side favorites to challenge for the MLS Cup this season.