Luis Suarez responds after being asked whether he will join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez has responded after being asked whether he will play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami next. Messi recently completed a move to the MLS club as a free agent.

Fans are wondering whether the Argentine's former teammate Suarez will join the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in Miami. The likes of Sergi Busquets and Jordi Alba have already joined the MLS club.

The Uruguayan striker responded (via Argentine outlet Ole):

"I am clear that Inter Miami spoke with Gremio, and the club told them that I have a current contract. I can say that they did not speak to me."

Messi has found his feet at Inter Miami, bagging three goals and an assist in two games, despite not playing the 90 minutes in either outing. One can imagine having Luis Suarez alongside him could only help the Argentina captain.

Along with Neymar, Messi and Suarez formed a formidable partnership at Barcelona. Their attacking trio was named the MSN. Even after the Brazilian's 2017 departure for PSG, Messi and Suarez continued their partnership to great effect.

The South American duo played 258 games across competitions together, combining for 99 goals. They were part of the Barca team that won the European treble in the 2014-15 season.

When Luis Suarez said that he planned to retire alongside Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were not only great teammates on the pitch, they share a great friendship off the pitch, too.

Suarez recently said that during their time as Barca teammates, he and Messi planned to retire together. The former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid striker said (via Barca Universal):

"Messi and I ending our careers together? We have been thinking about it since 2018. Leo and I planned our whole life together. We wanted to retire at Barca and then play one more year, but in MLS... Football changes. I left Barca, then he left."

Lionel Messi now plays for Inter Miami, while Suarez plays for Brazilian club Gremio. Given Suarez's current fitness struggles, it's unlikely he would continue for too long. Hence, their plan of retiring together might not come to fruition.