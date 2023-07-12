Luis Suarez sends special message as Lionel Messi enjoys holiday with Antonela Roccuzzo and kids

Luis Suarez sent a message to Lionel Messi, who uploaded a snap from his vacation with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and family.

The Argentina captain is enjoying some downtime before he's unveiled as an Inter Miami player on July 16. Messi uploaded an image on Instagram, captioning it:

"Always like that. #family."

Luis Suarez commented under the post:

"How nice! Enjoy a lot friend"

Messi has concluded his first training session as an Inter Miami player. The Argentina captain is expected to make his debut for them on July 21 against Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

Messi has recharged his batteries by enjoying on vacation with his family before embarking on a new journey in the MLS.

When Luis Suarez planned to retire alongside Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were teammates at Barcelona. They played 258 games together and combined for 99 goals. Messi and Suarez formed a fearsome attacking trio, popularly known as the 'MSN', alongside Neymar.

Suarez previously said on multiple occasions that he wanted to play alongside Messi again before ending his career. He reiterated in June (via Albicleste Talk):

“We also agreed about it with Neymar. We hope to spend the last days of our career in the same club. Purely enjoy the joy of football and play football as we like and retire together. I dont know abour Neymar, but Messi and I will definitely be there together."

In January, Suarez said:

"Messi and I ending our careers together? We have been thinking about it since 2018. Leo and I planned our whole life together. We wanted to retire at Barca, and then play one more year, but in MLS. ... Football changes. I left Barca, then he left."

Messi and Suarez were not only great teammates on the pitch but shared a very cordial bond off the pitch, too. The pair's recent Instagram exchange displayed the friendship they share.

