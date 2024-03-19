Luis Suarez surpasses Lionel Messi with incredible MLS achievement after just 5 league games this season

Luis Suarez has already surpassed Lionel Messi with an achievement in the MLS, even though the Uruguayan legend has played only five games since his move.

Suarez has distinguished himself by taking home two Player of the Matchday trophies in just five outings. His colleague Messi hasn't accomplished the same feat yet.

Suarez joined Inter Miami before the 2024 season started, and it seems he has already taken to life in Florida. He scored two goals in the 3-1 victory over DC United on March 16, and prior to that, he led the Herons to beat Nashville 3-1 on March 13 in the CONCACAF Champions League with two goals and two assists.

Since he joined the club, Luis Suarez has scored six goals and provided five assists, all in just seven games across all competitions. Even Lionel Messi has not been as brilliant as the Uruguayan striker this season, having racked up five goals and two assists in five games.

With three victories and thirteen goals scored in five games, Inter Miami have had a successful start to the season. They sit on top of the MLS Supporters Shield, with 10 points so far.

Luis Suarez starts a new chapter with Lionel Messi and former Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez began a new chapter in his career when he decided to move to Fort Lauderdale to rejoin his former Barcelona teammates. Inter Miami have drawn Lionel Messi from Europe, and the playmaker's pull has snagged up players like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Suarez appeared before the media during his unveiling and revealed that he believed his teammates would retire at Barcelona. He told the press (via Marca):

"I didn't imagine we would be together again because I thought Leo would finish his career at Barcelona. In 2019, we imagined winning everything at Barcelona and we dreamed of retiring there. First I left and then they all left after me."

When Suarez made the decision to sign with Inter Miami, it was partly due to personal influences, as he revealed:

"It's nice, remembering the great moments we had together at the club we all dreamed of, Barcelona. Another reason is to meet them again. That image brings back nice memories and it's time to show it on the pitch. We are very ambitious and professional, we are committed."

Before joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, Suarez played at Gremio, scoring 26 goals and assisting 17 times in 53 appearances for the Brazilian side.