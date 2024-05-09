Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid react on social media as Real Madrid set up UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund

Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid have reacted on social media after Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final to set up a showdown against Borussia Dortmund in the final.

With the first leg at the Allianz Arena ending 2-2, there was all to play for in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 8. Bayern took the lead in the 68th minute through an outrageous Alphonso Davies goal.

However, super-sub Joselu turned the tie on its head, scoring twice late in the match (88', 90+1'). Los Merengues sealed a spot in the final for the 18th time in their history and will play Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, marking the first time these two teams will clash in the final.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Doncic, who previously played for Real Madrid's Basketball team, was left awestruck by Joselu's heroics. The Slovene posted a photo of Joselu on his Instagram story.

Philadelphia 76ers' Embiid also reacted to the stellar game, writing on X:

"HALA MADRID!!!!!!!!!!!! VAMOS."

Embiid, a six-time NBA all-star and the reigning MVP, played football growing up. He is still a fan of the game, as his recent social media post proves.

Luka Doncic's recent meeting with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Luka Doncic recently met up with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as the Los Blancos president was present courtside for Dallas Mavericks' clash against the LA Clippers.

Perez skipped Los Blancos' La Liga game against Real Sociedad to watch Doncic in action and the duo had a heartwarming embrace.

Doncic joined Los Blancos at the tender age of 13 and by 19, he was officially the best player in Europe. Doncic played 216 matches for Los Merengues, helping them win seven titles. In 2018, he made the jump to the NBA as the number 3 draft pick to join the Dallas Mavericks.