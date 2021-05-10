Luke Chadwick says Manchester United job a 'different beast' to Arsenal

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes the managerial role at Old Trafford is a “different beast” to Arsenal. The Red Devils recently got the better of AS Roma to reach the finals of the Europa League.

Manchester United are the favorites for the trophy ahead of the showdown game against Villarreal, who defeated the Gunners to book a spot in the final.

That loss further piled the pressure on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose future is hanging in the balance at the moment.

Chadwick expects his old club to win the Europa League and speaking to Caught Offside, he claimed that Manchester United deserved the trophy after a fantastic season.

“I think United will go into the final as favorites. You’d expect them to win or at least have a pretty good chance. Obviously last season against Sevilla in the semi-final it was a tough game. Villarreal have got some really good players, but the strength of La Liga compared to the Premier League … it would be a real disappointment for United if they didn’t come away from this season. I think they deserve it from the season they’ve had,” said Chadwick.

The former Manchester United footballer also backed Arteta, stating that he deserved more time.

The Englishman pointed out the differences in pressure at the top job at Arsenal and Manchester United and warned that the Gunners would struggle to attract a world-class manager if they let the Spaniard leave.

“It’s a different beast in comparison to Manchester United, you could see the pressure and stick Ole got when he wasn’t getting results but it doesn’t seem quite the same with Arteta. I would imagine Arsenal aren’t the size of the club anymore who can attract a top, top manager, so Arteta should be given more time there,” Chadwick added.

Chadwick pointed out that Arteta guided Arsenal to an FA Cup triumph last season and argued that he deserved the backing to succeed.

However, the former Manchester United midfielder went on to agree that it was hard to predict the Spaniard’s future, given the unpredictable nature of the football industry.

Arsenal and Manchester United enduring contrasting seasons so far

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League and will not be playing European football next season for the first time in over two decades.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are second in the league and have already secured Champions League football for next season with four games left to play.

Arsenal are hoping to raise in excess of £60m from player sales this summer as they look to complete their biggest squad overhaul in decades [Football London] pic.twitter.com/U9BMGBe8gY — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 10, 2021