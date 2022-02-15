“He’s going to be a world-class player"- Luke Shaw makes bold claim about Manchester United star

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has heaped praise on teammate Jadon Sancho and claimed the English forward will become a world-class player.

Sancho was someone United had been tracking for years and finally landed him last summer. However, he endured a tricky start to life at Manchester United, finding himself in and out of the starting lineup.

It seems like Sancho has finally turned a corner as he has been one of United's players in recent weeks with brilliant performances against Middlesbrough, Burnley, and Southampton.

In an interview with Manchester United's official website, Luke Shaw said Sancho is a wonderful footballer and has finally started to find his feet at the club.

“He’s a wonderful footballer. When you come here it’s not easy at the start – I know that personally. Now he’s starting to find his feet a bit more and that’s really showing in the way he’s playing, especially in the last few games," said Shaw.

The English left back continued to praise his teammate by saying he is finally starting to show the form he exhibited during his time at Dortmund. He also predicted that Sancho would become a world-class player and must keep working hard on his abilities.

“He’s going to be a world-class player and he’s got so much talent. He just needs to keep working hard, keep working on the abilities he has and be a real asset for this club,” said Shaw.

The duo has found success on the left side for Manchester United, and fans will be hoping they continue to link up well.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick also praised Jadon Sancho after the Southampton draw

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick also appreciated Jadon Sancho's recent efforts. Despite suffering a setback against Southampton, Rangnick was quick to praise the English winger and said this is the best version of Sancho the club has seen so far.

"With Jadon’s performances in the last couple of games, I’m very pleased," Ralf said. "This is the Jadon we know from the German Bundesliga."

“There is still more space for improvement in him, but the way he is playing right now, it is probably the best Jadon Sancho that Manchester United has seen so far.”

The Old Trafford faithful will be hopeful that Sancho can continue his rich vein of form with a set of tricky fixtures coming up.

The England international could play a major role in helping United secure Champions League football next season.

