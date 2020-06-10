Luke Shaw talks up “massive” Tottenham fixture to mark EPL season restart

EPL defender Luke Shaw opens up on United's training and their form in his latest blog on Manchester United's official website.

Manchester United train for the EPL return against Tottenham Hotspurs in their upcoming fixture.

Luke Shaw speaks on his blog on Manchester United's undefeated run

Manchester United seem geared up for the restart of the EPL as they face ex-manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in their first fixture back on the 20th of June. Manchester United has been training hard ever since the British government gave the green light to the re-start of the EPL.

It's what we've all been waiting for... details about Saturday's practice match 🤤



▪️ Who bagged and how it ended

▪️ How @LukeShaw23 got on the scoresheet

▪️ What it was like being back at Old Trafford#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 10, 2020

United's left-back Luke Shaw recently shared a blog on the Red Devil's official website, sharing his thoughts on the upcoming fixture against the Lilywhites and the teams' recent performances before the EPL went into temporary suspension.

Shaw talks about Manchester United's recent performances in the EPL

Manchester United are currently on a great run, having gone 11 unbeaten for their last eleven games. Shaw described how he felt about the team's performance in his blog.

"We went into lockdown having built up some real momentum, went 11 games unbeaten and we were playing well."

The EPL defender then continued,

"We weren’t just scoring goals but, defensively, everyone was doing a really good job too, not conceding many and teams were finding it hard to play against us. We’ve just got to remember what we were doing before."

Advertisement

Solskjær's job not getting easy anytime soon as per Shaw

Shaw joined the EPL giants back in 2014 and according to him, with the current strength of the squad, selecting a starting XI is Ole Gunnar Solskjær's toughest jobs yet.

Manchester United have been performing great under Ole Gunnar in the EPL

It’s a big squad now and even more difficult for the manager to make decisions, but I’ve said, many a time, that at a club like Manchester United you need those decisions to make.

He then added,

He needs players to be making it hard for him to pick a team because it’s the biggest club in the world and we need massive competition around the place to push everyone towards where United should be.

Shaw on Manchester United's EPL fixture against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United will travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in their first EPL fixture since the suspension. Shaw described how United were preparing for the next EPL game against Jose Mourinho's tough Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s getting more and more exciting now and we just want to get playing games. We’ve got a couple of in-house games at the training ground scheduled over the next few days, which will help us step things up even further before the big game next week against Spurs.

The Manchester United defender then added,

It's a massive fixture and I think everyone on both sides has got full-strength squads now, so it should be a really good game. It’s definitely one we’re all looking forward to.

Manchester United look strong to consolidate their place among the Top 4 in the EPL

Manchester United are currently on the fifth spot in the EPL points table and will be confident of overtaking Chelsea. The Blues are seated at the fourth place with 48 points in their 29 games and have a narrow margin of three points between themselves and Manchester United.

Manchester United fans seem delighted over the return of Pogba & Rashford for the remaining EPL fixtures

The current Manchester United setup looks the strongest since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. Currently on a run of 11-games unbeaten, the club would love to secure a spot in next seasons UEFA Champions league. The Red Devils will also benefit as Marcus Rashford and Paul Pobga have returned from their respective injuries and could be seen training alongside the team at Old Trafford recently.

With nine games still left in the EPL 2019/20 calender, United will have to continue producing high quality performances till the end of the season, if they want to have any chance of finishing in the top 4. However, due to Manchester City's European suspension, a 5th place finish this season could also guarantee Champions League football for the United fan base.