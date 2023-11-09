"Lunin>Kepa", "Ship Ancelotti into a retirement home" - Fans react as Real Madrid defeat Braga 3-0 in UCL fixture

Fans flooded Twitter with reactions to Real Madrid's emphatic 3-0 victory over Braga in their latest UEFA Champions League encounter.

The match ignited early with drama when Braga earned a penalty in the fourth minute. Bruma orchestrated the attack, distributing to Cristian Borja who sliced through the defence in a nimble exchange, only to be halted by Lucas Vazquez in the box. This prompted the referee to award the spot-kick without hesitation.

Andriy Lunin's heroics then took centre stage. Alvaro Djalo's penalty lacked conviction, not finding the corner, and Lunin dove correctly to deflect the shot. At the other end, Real Madrid saw a disallowed goal following a foul on Sikou Niakate.

However, the Spanish giants maintained their composure, and Brahim Diaz finally found the net in the 27th minute, marking the first change on the scoreboard. Ferland Mendy's pass located Rodrygo, who in turn served Diaz for a clinical volley, leaving Braga's keeper rooted and Real 1-0 up.

As the clock approached the hour mark, Vinicius Jr. doubled the lead, punishing Niakate's error with a poised finish. Only minutes later, Rodrygo capped his impressive performance on the night with a delicate chip over an onrushing Matheus. This came after a breakneck counter-attack initiated by Eduardo Camavinga and fueled by Federico Valverde's assist.

The triumph sealed Real Madrid's passage to the knockout phase, with Twitter alight with commentary. One fan tweeted to acknowledge Lunin's superiority over Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, stating:

"Lunin>Kepa."

Another fan suggested:

"Ship Ancelotti into a retirement home."

Rodrygo explains tribute to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti in Champions League celebration

Rodrygo Goes has expressed profound gratitude towards Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti for his support during a challenging phase. This followed the winger's goal in Madrid's dominant 3-0 Champions League triumph over Sporting Braga.

The Brazilian forward, whose scoring form in La Liga has been subdued this season, has now found the back of the net in successive European fixtures. After his 61st-minute strike, Rodrygo’s emotional connection with Ancelotti became evident, as he ran to the Italian tactician at the touchline to give a heartfelt embrace.

Speaking to Movistar post-match, Rodrygo said (via ESPN):

"The hug was to thank Ancelotti. When you aren't in a good moment, that's when you see who people really are. I wasn't in a good moment and he was always there with me. I scored and I had to celebrate it with him."

Despite a current dip in form, Rodrygo's contributions have been pivotal in Real Madrid’s recent successes. This includes a Champions League and La Liga double in recent years.